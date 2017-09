BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services posts Q1 loss per share of $0.26

May 5 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp

* Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $70.6 million

* In quarter, closure of Fern Park, Florida campus;on plan to fully close Hartford, Connecticut campus by end of year

* Company reaffirms guidance provided on March 2 , 2016

* Two closures during quarter will reduce annual losses by approximately $6 million in 2016