May 5 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $3.1 billion

* Qtrly loss of $6.21 per depositary unit

* Q1 net loss attributable to icahn enterprises includes a $334 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge at our energy segment