BRIEF-Genocea reports qtrly loss per share $0.35

May 5 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Genocea reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Expects funds will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into second half of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42, revenue view $62500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly grant revenue $235,000 versus $121,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)