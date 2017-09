BRIEF-KVH Industries posts Q1 loss per share $0.18

May 5 (Reuters) - KVH Industries Inc :

* KVH Industries reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $40.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.6 million

* Sees q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.10

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.96

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.42

* Sees q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04 to $0.10

* Sees q2 revenue $45 million to $47 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $190 million to $210 million

* “expect to see year-over-year growth in marine vsat business and defense business”

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $196.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $46.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S