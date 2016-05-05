FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust

* Physicians realty trust reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

* Physicians realty trust says total revenue for q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $44.1 million, an increase of 80%

* Physicians realty trust says expects to acquire between $1 billion and $1.25 billion of total real estate investments in 2016

* Qtrly FFO per common share and op unit $0.19

* Physicians realty trust says otal revenue for q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $44.1 million, an increase of 80% from same period in 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
