BRIEF-Claude Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.05

May 5 (Reuters) - Claude Resources Inc

* Claude generates adjusted net earnings of $9.1 million in q1

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 20,672 ounces

* Qtrly revenue $34 million versus $26.2 million

* Q1 gold revenue of $34.0 million was 30% higher than $26.2 million reported in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* In 2016, seabee gold operation is expected to produce between 65,000 and 72,000 ounces of gold

* 2016 unit cash costs and all-in sustaining costs expected to be consistent with those from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )