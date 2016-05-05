FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy posts Q1 loss per share $1.44
May 5, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy posts Q1 loss per share $1.44

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake energy corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial and operational results

* Q1 revenue fell 39 percent

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 q1 production averaged approximately 672,400 boe per day, an increase of 1% year over year

* Sees 2016 liquids production 55 - 59 mmbbls

* As of march 31, 2016 , Chesapeake’s debt principal balance was approximately $9.4 billion

* Substantially all of company’s announced asset divestitures are expected to close by end of q3

* Since January 1, 2016 , company retired its 3.25% senior notes due march 15, 2016

* Sees 2016 oil production 34 - 36 mmbbls

* Signed agreement to sell approximately 42,000 net acres prospective for stack play in Oklahoma for approximately $470 million

* Under new amendment, Chesapeake agreed to pledge additional assets as collateral

* As part of amendment, next scheduled borrowing base redetermination review has been postponed until June 2017

* Qtrly total revenues $1,953 million versus $3,218 million last year

* As a result of company’s cost reductions, Chesapeake has lowered its full-year 2016 guidance for production expenses

* Average daily production for 2016 q1 also consisted of 3.036 billion cubic feet of natural gas ,70,700 bbls of natural gas liquids

* Chesapeake has lowered its full-year 2016 guidance for production expenses

* Q1 revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “Since January 1, 2016 , we have reduced debt that matures or can be put to us in 2017 by approximately $282 million”

* Recognized improvements in production expense, total gathering, processing, transportation expenses and revised 2016 guidance accordingly

* Reiterates target of $1.2 to $1.7 billion total gross proceeds from asset divestitures by year-end

* “Improved 2016 Q1 cost performance leads to lower full-year 2016 production expense and GP&T expense guidance”

* Total capital investments were approximately $365 million during 2016 q1, compared to approximately $1.5 billion in 2015 q1

* In April, Chesapeake amended its $4.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2019 to reaffirm its borrowing base

* Sees 2016 NGL production 21 - 23 mmbbls

* Average daily production for 2016 q1 consisted of about 95,700 barrels (bbls) of oil

* “Anticipate subsequent divestitures during second and third quarters”

* Recently amended revolving credit facility deal gives sufficient liquidity to pursue more reductions of near-term maturities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

