May 5 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co :

* Abercrombie & Fitch COO Jonathan Ramsden to step down

* Ramsden’s responsibilities will be assumed by other members of office of chairman

* Jonathan Ramsden intends to step down as chief operating officer and resign from company effective June 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)