BRIEF-Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc
May 5, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp :

* Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc, second largest cpaas company globally

* Remaining $35 million of $230 million purchase price is in form of restricted cash and restricted stock

* Vonage holdings corp says deal valued at $230 million

* Nexmo shareholders will receive consideration of $230 million , with an additional earn-out opportunity of up to $20 million

* Of consideration, $195 million will be paid at close, consisting of a minimum of $159 million of cash and a maximum of $36 million in stock

* Financing acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and revolver capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

