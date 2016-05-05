FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vonage Holdings sees FY 2016 revenue $950 mln-$960 mln
May 5, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vonage Holdings sees FY 2016 revenue $950 mln-$960 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp

* Vonage announces strong first quarter 2016 results and agreement to acquire nexmo, inc.; acquisition accelerates company’s growth strategy and elevates leadership position in cloud communications

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $227 million versus i/b/e/s view $227 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $950 million to $960 million

* Now expects 2016 vonage business gaap revenue to be in $365 to $370 million range

* Continues to expect 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda of at least $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

