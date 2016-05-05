FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Q1 earnings per share $0.12
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Q1 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International :

* MGM Resorts International reports strong first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly las vegas strip revpar increased by 8%

* Qtrly net revenue at company’s wholly owned domestic resorts increased 3% compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly revenue (ex. Promotional allowances) $2.21 billion versus $2.33 billion

* Qtrly rooms revenue at wholly owned domestic resorts increased 7%

* Q1 revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.