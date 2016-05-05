BRIEF-MGM Resorts International Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 5 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International :
* MGM Resorts International reports strong first quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly las vegas strip revpar increased by 8%
* Qtrly net revenue at company’s wholly owned domestic resorts increased 3% compared to prior year quarter
* Qtrly revenue (ex. Promotional allowances) $2.21 billion versus $2.33 billion
* Qtrly rooms revenue at wholly owned domestic resorts increased 7%
* Q1 revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S