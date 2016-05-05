BRIEF-InfraREIT Q1 earnings per share $0.14

May 5 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc :

* InfraREIT reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Sees capital expenditure range of $640 million to $740 million for period of 2016 through 2018

* Qtrly total lease revenue $33.7 million versus $29.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $36.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $170.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)