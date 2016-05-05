BRIEF-BNC Bancorp announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements

May 5 (Reuters) - Press Release :
* BNC Bancorp announces early termination of all FDIC loss share agreements
* Under terms , FDIC made a net payment of $2.1 million to bank as consideration for early termination of loss share agreements
* Company expects to realize a corresponding one-time pre-tax net gain of approximately $70,000
* Agreement with federal deposit insurance corporation to terminate all existing loss share agreements with fdic