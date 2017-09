May 5 (Reuters) - Iwg Technologies Inc

* Iwg technologies inc. Announces increases in revenues and operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue c$2.536 million

* Iwg technologies inc qtrly net income per share $0.009 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)