BRIEF-Brink's appoints George Stoeckert interim CEO

May 5 (Reuters) - Brinks Co :
* Brink’s appoints George Stoeckert interim CEO, Michael Herling chairman of the board; provides update on CEO search process
* Initiated a search process to identify and evaluate both internal and external candidates for ceo role
* “governance committee is nearing end of process and board expects to name a permanent ceo in near future”
* Appointed michael j. Herling as non-executive chairman of board