BRIEF-Zhaopin announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal

May 5 (Reuters) - Zhaopin

* Announces Receipt Of Preliminary Non-Binding proposal

* Offer of us$17.75 in cash per american depositary share, or us$8.875 per ordinary share

* Company expects that board will adopt various procedures and protocols designed to evaluate proposal

* Zhaopin ltd says proposing buyer group intends to fund consideration payable in transaction with a combination of equity and/or debt capital

* Letter proposing to acquire all shares in zhaopin not owned by proposing buyer group for $17.75 in cash per american depositary share