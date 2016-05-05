BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Q1 adj. profit c$0.88/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc. Reports Good First Quarter Results

* Quarterly dividend to common shareholders increased by 7%

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc qtrly reported eps of $0.96

* Quarterly dividend increased by $0.02 to $0.32 per common share

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc sees fy 2016 earnings per common share target range of $4.20 to $4.60

* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.88 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)