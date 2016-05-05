FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magna Q1 sales $8.9 billion
May 5, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magna Q1 sales $8.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc Sees 2016 Total Production Sales $30.7 Bln

* Magna announces first quarter results

* Q1 sales $8.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.64 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Magna international inc sees 2016 light vehicle production in north america 18.0 million units

* On may 2, 2016 , magna increased its revolving credit facility by $500 million to $2.75 billion

* On may 2, 2016 , magna extended final maturity date from june 22, 2020 to june 22 , 2021 on its revolving credit facility

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $32.0 billion

* Sees 2016 capital spending of $1.8 billion - $2.0 billion

* Sees 2016 total sales $35.5 billion - $37.2 billion

* Magna international inc sees 2016 light vehicle production in europe 21.3 million units

* Fy2016 revenue view $35.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
