BRIEF-Hudson pacific properties Q1 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

May 5 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson pacific properties reports strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q1 revenue rose 144.4 percent to $153.5 million

* Sees q1 2016 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Increasing its full-year 2016 ffo guidance to range of $1.68 to $1.76 per diluted share (excluding specified items)

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)