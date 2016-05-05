FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market posts Q1 earnings per share $0.30
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market posts Q1 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

* Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $993.2 million

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 4.8 pct and two-year comparable store sales growth of 9.5 pct

* Fy2016 revenue view $4.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted our 2016 net sales growth, primarily due to a lower inflationary environment and timing of new store openings

* Confirm other 2016 targets including comparable store sales growth and diluted earnings per share

* Sees q2 comparable store sales growth 4.0 pct to 5.0 pct

* Sprouts farmers market inc sees fy 2016 net sales growth 15 pct to 17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
