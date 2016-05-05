FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Q1 earnings per share C$0.625
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Q1 earnings per share C$0.625

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* West lifeco reports continued strong sales for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.625

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* West lifeco -consolidated aum at march 31, 2016 were about $1.2 trillion , a decrease of $26.0 billion from december 31, 2015

* West lifeco inc says q1 canada sales were $3.3 billion , up 3%, primarily due to strong sales in group and individual insurance

* West lifeco inc says lifeco sales in q1 of 2016 of $48.0 billion were up 73% from same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
