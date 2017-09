May 5 (Reuters) -

* PFB Corporation announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016, and declares increased quarterly dividend

* Q1 loss per share C$0.02

* Q1 sales rose 9.3 percent to C$19.16 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.07per share