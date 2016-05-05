FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bebe stores Q3 same store sales fell 8.1 pct
May 5, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-bebe stores Q3 same store sales fell 8.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - bebe stores inc :

* bebe stores inc Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales fell 13.7 percent to $79.9 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 8.1 percent

* As of end of quarter, we have eliminated 86 corporate positions

* Company expects Q4 net loss per share to be in range of $0.08 to $0.12

* Anticipated annual savings of approximately $9.0 million from reduced positions

* For Q4 of fiscal 2016, company expects comparable store sales to decrease in mid to high single digit range

* Sees Q4 2016 loss per share $0.08 to $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
