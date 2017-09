May 5 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery partners, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $267.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $252.5 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 13.3 percent

* For 2016, company reiterates guidance provided on our conference call in march of this year