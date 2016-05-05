FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Re/max Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
May 5, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Re/max Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Re/max holdings reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $42.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $43 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Sees q2 2016 revenue down 3.5 to 4.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy capital expenditures estimated to be between $3.5 to $4.0 million

* Sees fy revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.0% to 4.0% compared to 2015

* Sees q2 revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.5% to 4.5% from q2 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

