BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q1 earnings per share $2.30

May 5 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc

* Mohawk industries reports record 1st quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $2.30

* Q1 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate investing more than $600 million in capital projects this year, and we are assessing further internal opportunities

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.29 to $3.38

* Q1 earnings per share $2.38 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)