May 5 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc

* Cogentix medical achieves second consecutive quarter of cash operating profit; reports 74% revenue growth for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to $12.2 million

* Re-Affirmed its guidance for a cash operating profit for full-year fiscal 2016