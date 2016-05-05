BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

May 5 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Allscripts announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $346 million versus i/b/e/s view $348.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $0.55 to $0.62

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contract revenue backlog as of march 31, 2016, totaled $3.65 billion, flat compared to prior quarter-end amount

* Allscripts healthcare solutions inc sees increasing revenue to between $1.580 billion and $1.610 billion for 2016