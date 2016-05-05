FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology reports Q1 loss per share $2.17
May 5, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology reports Q1 loss per share $2.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc

* Clovis oncology announces q1 2016 operating results and corporate update

* Says action will result in reduction of staff and contractor positions by 35 percent by end of 2016, compared to year end 2015

* Q1 loss per share $2.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Related to terminating enrollment in all ongoing sponsored clinical studies of rociletinib, clovis is reducing its staff

* Says anticipates being able to continue to fund operations into 2018

* Says intend to maintain u.s. Sales force in preparation for potential U.S. launch of rucaparib

* Says has determined there would be effectively no cost savings in eliminating U.S. sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

