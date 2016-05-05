BRIEF-Clovis Oncology reports Q1 loss per share $2.17

May 5 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc
* Clovis oncology announces q1 2016 operating results and corporate update
* Says action will result in reduction of staff and contractor positions by 35 percent by end of 2016, compared to year end 2015
* Q1 loss per share $2.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Related to terminating enrollment in all ongoing sponsored clinical studies of rociletinib, clovis is reducing its staff
* Says anticipates being able to continue to fund operations into 2018
* Says intend to maintain u.s. Sales force in preparation for potential U.S. launch of rucaparib
* Says has determined there would be effectively no cost savings in eliminating U.S. sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)