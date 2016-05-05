FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICF International sees 2016 earnings per share $2.40-$2.55
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ICF International sees 2016 earnings per share $2.40-$2.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - ICF International Inc Sees Fy 2016 Non

* ICF International reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $283.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $280 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ICF International says total backlog was $1.9 billion at end of q1 of 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.86, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap eps to be $2.79 to $2.94

* ICF International sees fy 2016 diluted eps at $2.40 to $2.55

* Says total backlog was $1.9 billion at end of q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

