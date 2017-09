May 5 (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets Inc

* Bats reports first quarter adjusted earnings growth of 77%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $111.8 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.08per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)