May 5 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules announces first quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share

* Distributable net operating income $0.32 per share for quarter; net investment income $20.1 million versus $13 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)