May 5 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado Resorts’ first quarter net revenue rises 0.8% to $213.6 million and adjusted ebitda increases 17.3% to $38.3 million

* Q1 revenue $213.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)