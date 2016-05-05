BRIEF-Veracyte reports Q1 loss per share $0.36

May 5 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $59 million to $63 million

* Q1 revenue $13.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.1 million

* Reiterates its 2016 annual revenue guidance of $59 million to $63 million and gec volume in range of 24,000 to 25,500

* Fy2016 revenue view $60.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)