BRIEF-Endo International reports Q1 loss per share $0.40 from continuing operations

May 5 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $964 million versus i/b/e/s view $955.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.87 billion to $4.03 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.69, revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.80 from continuing operations

* Sees 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S