BRIEF-Raptor Pharmaceutical reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Raptor pharmaceutical corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $115 million to $125 million
* 2016 non-gaap operating expense guidance lowered to $125 - $135 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $118.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S