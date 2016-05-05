FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raptor Pharmaceutical reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raptor Pharmaceutical reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp

* Raptor pharmaceutical corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $115 million to $125 million

* 2016 non-gaap operating expense guidance lowered to $125 - $135 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $118.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.