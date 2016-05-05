FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Third point Reinsurance Q1 loss per share $0.49
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Third point Reinsurance Q1 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third point re reports first quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Third point reinsurance ltd says during q1 generated premiums written of $197.2 million , a decrease of 7.6% compared to prior year’s q1

* Third point reinsurance ltd says on may 4, 2016 , board authorized new common share repurchase program for up to aggregate of $100.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
