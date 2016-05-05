FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Reports First

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to $0.88 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 5 to 7 percent

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms its full-year outlook for revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent compared to 2015

* Expects 2016 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share

* Expects q2 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $0.82 to $0.88 per share

* Gaap operating margin was 8.4 percent of sales in q1 of 2016, compared with 9.7 percent in q1 of 2015

* Q2 2016 - motorola solutions expects a revenue increase of 1 to 3 percent compared with q2 of 2015

* Q1 backlog ended at $8.3 billion, an increase of 43 percent, driven by airwave and managed & support services growth

* Q1 backlog ended at $8.3 billion, an increase of 43 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.