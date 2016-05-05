FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immersion Corp Q1 loss per share $0.09
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immersion Corp Q1 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp

* Immersion corporation reports first quarter 2016 results; files second complaint against apple inc., at&t inc., and at&t mobility llc with u.s. International trade commission and in u.s. Federal district court

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $13.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $55 million to $65 million

* Filed a second complaint with itc against apple, at&t, and at&t mobility llc

* Fy2016 revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Filed corresponding patent infringement complaint against apple, at&t and at&t mobility in u.s. District court for district of delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
