BRIEF-Eastman Kodak Q1 revenue fell 12 pct to $362 million

May 5 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co

* Kodak reports financial results for first quarter of 2016, reflecting improved operating and cash performance

* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $362 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

* Qtrly gaap net loss was $15 million, compared to a net loss of $54 million in 2015

* Company increased operational ebitda guidance to $135 million to $150 million for 2016