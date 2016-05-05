BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

May 5 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent biosolutions reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $111 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Temporarily postponing 2016 financial guidance until cdc confirms level of q2 and q3 biothrax procurement Source text for Eikon: