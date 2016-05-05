BRIEF-Gopro says reaffirming full-year revenue guidance

May 5 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc
* Q1 revenue $183.5 million versus $363.1 million
* Gopro announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.78
* Says reaffirming full-year revenue guidance
* Gopro mobile app was downloaded 2.8 million times in q1, totaling almost 27 million cumulative downloads
* Q1 non-gaap gross margin was impacted by charges of approximately $8 million related to legacy products
* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.63
* Q1 installs of gopro studio totaled almost 1.5 millio
* Excluding charge, qtrly non-gaap gross margin would have been 36.8%.