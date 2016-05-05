BRIEF-Gopro says reaffirming full-year revenue guidance

May 5 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc

* Q1 revenue $183.5 million versus $363.1 million

* Gopro announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.78

* Says reaffirming full-year revenue guidance

* Gopro mobile app was downloaded 2.8 million times in q1, totaling almost 27 million cumulative downloads

* Q1 non-gaap gross margin was impacted by charges of approximately $8 million related to legacy products

* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.63

* Q1 installs of gopro studio totaled almost 1.5 millio

* Excluding charge, qtrly non-gaap gross margin would have been 36.8%.