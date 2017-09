May 5 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately $900 million

* Announces public offering of common stock

* Commenced an underwritten public offering of 18.3 million shares of its common stock

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund a portion of purchase price for company's pending acquisition of agl resources