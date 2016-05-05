FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-News Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
May 5, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-News Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - News Corp

* News corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly digital-only subscribers at wall street journal grew to 893,000, representing nearly 45% of base

* Excluding settlement charge, segment ebitda for news, information services for three months ended march 31, 2016 would have been $93 million

* “Building a strong digital platform on top of wsj print circulation which today is double size of its nearest competitor”

* Q3 news and information services revenue $1,231 million versus $1,353 million

* Qtrly book publishing revenue $358 million versus $402 million

* News and information services segment ebitda for 3, 9 months ended march 31, 2016 includes a one-time pre-tax charge of $280 million

* Company is on track to see improvements in q4

* At Dow Jones this quarter, digital accounted for more than 50% of total revenues for first time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
