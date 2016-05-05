FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MFlex Q1 loss per share $0.40
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MFlex Q1 loss per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Multi-fineline Electronix Inc

* MFlex announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 sales $101.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fineline Electronix Inc - We anticipate softness in demand within smartphone market to continue in q2

* Fineline Electronix - We expect a rebound in demand within smartphone market in second half of year based on anticipated new program ramps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

