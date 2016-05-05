BRIEF-Advisory Board quarterly earnings per share $0.25

May 5 (Reuters) - Advisory Board Co :

* The advisory board company reports results for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.63 to $1.73

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $810 million to $830 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $821.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming its financial guidance for calendar year 2016

* Advisory board co says member renewal rate of 94% for twelve months ended march 31, 2016

* Advisory board co says q1 contract value of $763.7 million , an increase of 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)