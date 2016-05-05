FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq
May 5, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq and its proven cellulosic ethanol technology

* Aemetis will acquire all of Edeniq’s outstanding shares in a stock plus cash merger transaction

* Says Upon Completion Of Transaction, Edeniq Will Operate As A Wholly Owned subsidiary of aemetis

* Cash portion of deal to be paid over next 5 years

* Expects to issue one-two million shares, cash of up to $20 million in exchange for all of issued and outstanding shares of edeniq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
