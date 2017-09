May 5 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.27

* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly total oil equivalent production 73,180 boe/day, down 14 percent

* 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $140 to $145 million

* 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $140 to $145 million

* Bonavista Energy Corp sees average production for 2016 of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day