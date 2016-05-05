BRIEF-Mastec announces first quarter Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.02

May 5 (Reuters) - Mastec Inc

* Mastec announces first quarter 2016 results with adjusted eps above expectations and raises 2016 full year guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion

* Q1 revenue $974 million versus i/b/e/s view $950.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.27

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.37 to $1.47

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $4.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S