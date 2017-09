May 5 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.23

* Q1 revenue fell 49 percent to c$32.5 million

* Qtrly produced 40,216 ounces of payable palladium compared to 45,129 ounces of palladium in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: